New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,044 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $16,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2,529.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 9,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $683,728.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,106.67. This represents a 26.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $309,425.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,622.48. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.4 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

EQR stock opened at $71.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 99.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.75 to $81.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

