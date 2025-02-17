New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $18,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,357 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $9,271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

NYSE IFF opened at $85.60 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $106.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average of $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

