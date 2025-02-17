New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Smurfit Westrock worth $15,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SW. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Smurfit Westrock

In related news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,371,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,119.24. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

NYSE:SW opened at $53.63 on Monday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. On average, analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.73%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

