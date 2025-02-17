NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 514.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 831,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 891.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NEE stock opened at $68.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

