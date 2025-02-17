Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 902 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of WMT opened at $104.04 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44. The company has a market cap of $835.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,577.05. This represents a 230.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DZ Bank downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.53.
View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.