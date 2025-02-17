Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 902 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $104.04 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44. The company has a market cap of $835.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,577.05. This represents a 230.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DZ Bank downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.