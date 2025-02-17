NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 53,985,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 37,445,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 119,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 71,184 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in NIO by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 49,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP raised its position in NIO by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 933,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 49,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
