Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nomura Research Institute Trading Up 0.3 %

Nomura Research Institute stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. Nomura Research Institute has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 21.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

