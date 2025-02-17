Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 632 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.5% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Creative Planning boosted its position in Visa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 566,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $155,822,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $566,153,000 after purchasing an additional 199,440 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $353.73 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $356.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.14 and a 200-day moving average of $299.19.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price target (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.