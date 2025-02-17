Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 632 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.5% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Creative Planning boosted its position in Visa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 566,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $155,822,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $566,153,000 after purchasing an additional 199,440 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $353.73 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $356.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.14 and a 200-day moving average of $299.19.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price target (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.73.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.