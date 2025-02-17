Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,066,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO opened at $77.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $77.82 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

