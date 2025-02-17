NTV Asset Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of IVW stock opened at $106.63 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average is $98.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
