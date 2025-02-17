NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $62.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $67.47.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

