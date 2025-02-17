NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 0.8% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31,481.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 374,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after buying an additional 373,685 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,375,000 after buying an additional 371,267 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,806.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,128,000 after buying an additional 228,144 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,836,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,110,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $299.01 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.95 and a fifty-two week high of $299.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

