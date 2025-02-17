NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Reduced by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI opened at $224.14 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $198.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.16 and a 200-day moving average of $228.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 41.73%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.45.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

