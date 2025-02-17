Oceaneering International (OII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Oceaneering International to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 0.3 %

OII stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.76. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $30.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

