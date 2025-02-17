One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Short Interest Update

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 98,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $26.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $556.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $30.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

Featured Stories

