Opus Capital Group LLC Buys 2,496 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $116.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average of $117.19. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3292 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

