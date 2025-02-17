Opus Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 258,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $1,836,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Corning by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $52.58 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,436. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. HSBC raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

