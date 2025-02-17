Opus Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $290.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.00 and a twelve month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

