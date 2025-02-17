Opus Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,342,163 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 109.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,565,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342,163 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 6.0% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC owned 0.27% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $47,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.96 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

