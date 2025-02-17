Opus Capital Group LLC Purchases 513 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned 1.29% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $15,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS SYLD opened at $69.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.91.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

