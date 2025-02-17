Opus Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 75,684 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,504,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,883,000 after purchasing an additional 210,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

