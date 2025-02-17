Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Oracle by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $173.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $485.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.51 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

