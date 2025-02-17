Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Orpea Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORPEF opened at $6.60 on Monday. Orpea has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

About Orpea

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

