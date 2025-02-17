Owens Corning (OC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.92 per share and revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $179.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.67. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,990.54. This trade represents a 48.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

