Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,786 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 420.5% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 426,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 344,238 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,520,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 540,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 32,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 536,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,999,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AVSC stock opened at $55.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

