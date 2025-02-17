Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Short Interest Down 19.7% in January

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 7,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 33.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,873 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,543 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 8.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 439,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 2.6 %

PAAS opened at $24.43 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -143.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PAAS. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

