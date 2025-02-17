Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $11.23 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,346 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,779 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.26% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $35.78 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

