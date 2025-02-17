Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $136.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.8% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $136,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 619,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $177.37 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $151.76 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.60 and a 200-day moving average of $173.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

