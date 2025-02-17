Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Creative Planning boosted its position in argenx by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in argenx by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $646.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $697.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Baird R W lowered shares of argenx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.39.

ARGX opened at $639.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -726.60 and a beta of 0.58. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $349.86 and a fifty-two week high of $678.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $639.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.78.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

