Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 343,308 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343,308 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $23,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,807,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,059,000.

Shares of EWJ opened at $69.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $73.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.77.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

