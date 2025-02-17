Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 392,992 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,992 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.47% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4,338.7% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $30.42 on Monday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $991.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

