Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Trims Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,597 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 788.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 173,457 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 460,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 172,745 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 44.7 %

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $427.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Zachary Roberts sold 27,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $48,414.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 488,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,736.12. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy L. Moore sold 14,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $25,215.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,719.23. This trade represents a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,067 shares of company stock worth $131,959 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

See Also

