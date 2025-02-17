Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Granger Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,339,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,370,000 after purchasing an additional 959,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16,345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,529,000 after buying an additional 910,603 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 353,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after buying an additional 316,256 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,093,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 98.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after acquiring an additional 139,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock opened at $123.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.50. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $124.02.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.