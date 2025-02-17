PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in PayPal by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,435,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 67,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.52.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $77.97 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.