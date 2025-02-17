PBCO Financial Co. (PBCO) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.23 on March 5th

PBCO Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

PBCO Financial Stock Performance

PBCO stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. PBCO Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.33.

PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter.

PBCO Financial Company Profile

PBCO Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for People's Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in Southern Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts. It also provides home loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans and credit lines; home lot and construction, auto, recreational vehicle, boat, and personal loans; personal lines of credit; commercial loans and lines of credit; and small business – SBA/government loans.

