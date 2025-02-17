Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC) Reports Management’s Unaudited Net Asset Value

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 14, 2025, reporting management’s unaudited net asset value per share of their common stock as of January 31, 2025, at $20.17.

This financial disclosure provides an insight into the current value of the company’s assets relative to its outstanding shares. Management’s unaudited net asset value per share is a key indicator for investors and stakeholders to assess the company’s financial health and performance.

The unaudited net asset value per share figure of $20.17 can serve as a reference point for shareholders and analysts to evaluate Pearl Diver Credit’s investment potential and compare it with market trends and competitors in the financial sector.

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc., a Delaware-based firm listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PDCC, operates in the financial services industry. By providing this information promptly to the SEC and the public, the company demonstrates transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Investors and market watchers are likely to analyze this net asset value figure in conjunction with other financial metrics to form a comprehensive view of the company’s financial performance and prospects. Monitoring such disclosures can aid stakeholders in making informed decisions regarding their investments.

The Form 8-K filing concluded with the necessary signature from Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer, Indranil Basu. This filing marks a crucial step in the company’s commitment to maintaining transparency and providing relevant financial updates to its shareholders and the broader investment community.

Pearl Diver Credit Company Profile

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is based in NEW YORK.

