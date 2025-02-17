PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $101,000.

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.68 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $49.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

