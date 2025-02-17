Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Now – February 16th

Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., and Zoetis are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of companies engaged in the research, development, production, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs and related products. These stocks are traded on the stock market and can be influenced by factors such as drug approvals, clinical trial results, and market demand for specific medications. Investors may look to pharmaceutical stocks for potential capital appreciation and dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $27.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $844.82. 3,219,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,943. The company’s 50 day moving average is $794.44 and its 200 day moving average is $844.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,768,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,162,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Zoetis (ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

ZTS traded down $7.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,656,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,743. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.79. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $200.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

See Also