PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Director Acquires $24,635.00 in Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) Director Karin Hirtler-Garvey purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.27 per share, for a total transaction of $24,635.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,905. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PhenixFIN Stock Performance

NYSE:PFX opened at $49.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $99.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.99. PhenixFIN Co. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

PhenixFIN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from PhenixFIN’s previous dividend of $1.31. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. PhenixFIN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PhenixFIN

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PhenixFIN during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PhenixFIN during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PhenixFIN during the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

