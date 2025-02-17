Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Buys 66,341 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 870,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,341 shares during the period. Organon & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC owned about 0.34% of Organon & Co. worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 5,646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of OGN stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 644.70% and a net margin of 20.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OGN

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.