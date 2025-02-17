Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Sells 36,090 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,090 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $58.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

