Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Takes Position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 256,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC owned approximately 34.20% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 92,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 64,443 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 39,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $821,000.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTCB stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

