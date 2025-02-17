Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of WMT stock opened at $104.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at $25,419,362.80. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $512,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,095.80. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.53.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
