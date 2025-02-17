Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Trimmed by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $2,301,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $128.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 93.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.