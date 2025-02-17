Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

