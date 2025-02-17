Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,063,000 after purchasing an additional 312,395 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15,767.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 270,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,769,000 after acquiring an additional 268,839 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,001,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,723,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $290.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.00 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

