Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 127.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 143,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,382,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $196.62 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $175.71 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

