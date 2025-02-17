Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $184.52 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $208.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.09. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.