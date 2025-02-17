Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $50,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 763,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,854,394 shares of company stock valued at $315,101,532. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $48.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.55. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several brokerages have commented on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

