Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 3,392 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 760.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,372.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,271.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,134.16. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $489.47 and a one year high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.